Russo Bros in early talks to direct next two 'Avengers' films

Anthony and Joe Russo, better known as the Russo Brothers, may be heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct the next two "Avengers" movies.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the duo who have directed four of Marvel Studios' biggest and best reviewed movies are in early negotiations to oversee the fifth and sixth films in the popular franchise.

Multiple names were in contention, including "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy, who was offered the gig, according to insiders.

The Russos, who catapulted to big-screen spectacle cinema after making a mark for themselves through TV comedies "Arrested Development" and "Community", started their Marvel career in 2014 with "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

They went on to direct "Captain America: Civil War" and two phase defining superhero films "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" .

In the last five years, the filmmaker shifted gears to back projects through their AGBO banner, whose credits include best picture Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and collaborations with streamers "Citadel" series and "Extraction" movies with Amazon and Netflix, respectively.

For OTT, they have directed "Cherry" for Apple and "The Gray Man" at Netflix, which is also backing their upcoming movie "The Electric State".

The fifth "Avengers" movie was titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and was to star Jonathan Majors as time-travelling villain Kang. After Majors conviction in an assault and harassment case, the studio severed ties with the actor.

The project had suffered a hit even before the verdict was out in Majors case when Destin Daniel Cretton left the project as director.

The feature is expected to get a new name and a new focus. It is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026

The sixth Avengers film is "Secret Wars", which is eyeing a May 7, 2027 release.

