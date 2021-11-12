Ryan Reynolds goes overboard while talking about his and Blake Lively's sex life, again

Ryan Reynolds overshared a bit about his sex life with Blake Lively in a recent interview. The Hollywood actors share three daughters - James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked the Red Notice star about Blake Lively. “How's Blake? How are the kids?” Jimmy asked. While Ryan Reynolds told him to refrain from asking personal questions, he ended up talking about their sex life.

“You know, they're all good. Blake's—no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” he said, leaving Jimmy stunned. “I wasn't going to ask that,” the host replied in splits.

However, that didn't stop Ryan. He went on, “Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you're going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

Ryan recently also spoke about his marriage with Blake in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The couple has been married since 2012. “We don’t take each other too seriously, but we're also friends. Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it,” he said.

“We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that,” Ryan added.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds says Sexiest Man Alive honour will be ‘wasted’ on shy Paul Rudd, advises him to sow his 'wild oats'

Ryan Netflix film Red Notice released on Friday. Hindustan Times, in its review, wrote, “The plot is as thin as it gets. New, lazy twists are conjured after every 20 minutes just when Ryan’s nonsense couldn’t hold up the film any longer. Tragic backstories about absentee dads are shoehorned in with little effect. As Ryan lies in bed, looking all sad and recalling how his dad left him for a watch, you cannot help but expect it all to end with another silly ‘gotcha’ joke. Don't blame us if we don't believe the boy who cried wolf.”