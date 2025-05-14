Salma Hayek, 58, turns back the clock in jaw-dropping swimsuit photoshoot, fans say: 'She forgot to age'. Watch

Hollywood star Salma Hayek is proving that age is indeed just a number. The 58-year-old appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated's coveted swimsuit edition this month. She also shared a bunch of jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot, which had fans marvelling over how the actor has continued to defy her age. (Also read: Salma Hayek's teen daughter ‘had no idea’ what Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover was) Salma Hayek is on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition 2025.

Salma Hayek on SI Swimsuit cover

On Tuesday, Salma took to Instagram to share a video featuring some BTS moments from her shoot. "#BTS from for my @si_swimsuit cover shoot," she captioned the post.

Sports Illustrated shared the cover photo of Salma on Instagram on Tuesday evening as well, writing, “@salmahayek is a force of nature. As an actor, producer, philanthropist and champion for women, Salma is a beacon for Latinx communities, a tireless advocate and a person whose passion for art, life and humanity has few rivals. Her why is rooted in her ability to inspire generations to come, by showing us all that living on your own terms is the ultimate power.”

In an interview with Today, Salma opened up about her cover shoot, saying she believed she would never get a chance. "It never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover. Because (the women) didn't like me," she said, adding, "My body isn't necessarily the model type. I never thought that was a possibility - and for it to happen when I'm 58! It's really shocking."

Fans react

Fans were amazed that it took Salma this long to get on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Edition. "Salma has always been gorgeous. Surprised it didn't happen sooner," wrote one fan. Others marvelled at how fit and beautiful the actor looked despite being close to 60. "58 looking better than 90% of us 20-30 year olds," one Instagram user commented. Another added, "I'm 41 and would be thrilled to look like Salma. She has always been a goddess." One fan summed it up perfectly: “It's like she forgot to age.”

Salma Hayek's career

Salma Hayek started her career in Mexican telenovelas in the 80s before establishing herself in Hollywood in the 90s with films like Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, and Wild Wild West. She earned critical acclaim, and an Oscar nomination, for her performance in Frida (2002). She has since appeared in hits like Grown Ups and The Hitman's Bodyguard, apart from playing Ajak in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals (2021).