Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' evidence files reveal a photo of two bikini-clad mega icons, and it's not the Kardashians

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' evidence files reportedly contained a black-and-white photograph of two mega-female icons in bikinis. Rihanna and Serena Williams appear in a photo submitted by Sean Combs' defence, as the trial unfolds with claims of emotional manipulation against Cassie Ventura. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo(REUTERS)

Can you guess the name? Rihanna and Serena Williams' names surfaced in a court filing submitted by Combs’ defence team, per the Daily Mail.

The image, believed to be taken in 2012, shows Rihanna and Williams lying on a bed in bikinis beneath a mirrored ceiling. A third woman, reportedly Capricorn Clark, Diddy’s former assistant, lies beside them.

Clark testified earlier this week that she was fired during a vacation with Rihanna around that same time. The image, submitted to the court and reported by the Daily Mail, was allegedly sent to Diddy by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during a long text exchange.

Why Combs' attorneys annexed Rihanna and Serena's photo

While there has been no suggestion that Rihanna or Serena were involved in any of the troubling allegations against Combs, or in any “freak-offs.”

The defence included the photo among dozens of messages and images aiming to portray Cassie as a willing participant in what they call an “intense, unorthodox romance.”

One message from Cassie reads, “Going to FO [Freak-Off] on Tuesday!! These are all the things that I need Pop Pop to be with me at. Lol.”

But prosecutors argue the opposite, that Cassie was emotionally manipulated and coerced into participating in sex acts over their 11-year relationship.

She, however, testified feeling forced to comply with what she called “hundreds” of group sex encounters, or “freak-offs,” just to keep the peace.

“I just want it to be uncontrollable,” she texted Combs at one point. Another message reads, “I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives.”

Combs’ team pointed to flirtatious texts to challenge Cassie’s claims, including messages like, “I miss our love sessions in the afternoon.” But Cassie told the court these didn’t reflect how she truly felt. “There’s a lot we skipped over,” she said quietly.

One text from 2016, following a violent assault caught on surveillance camera: “I’m not a rag doll. I’m somebody’s child.” Still, some affectionate texts continued just days later.

Cassie, now 38 and pregnant with her third child, has settled two lawsuits tied to her allegations.

Meanwhile, the disgraced music mogul remains in custody and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. The trial is expected to continue into June.