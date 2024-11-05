Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘poisoned’ Jamie Foxx theory ramping up following ex-bodyguard's claims

An ex-bodyguard of Jamie Foxx, Big Homie CC, claimed in an interview with Cam Capone News that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was responsible for “poisoning” Foxx. “Well, I know he poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the Federal Bureau of Investigation because of it. I know that’s a fact,” Big Homie CC stated. Diddy awaits trial on serious charges as Foxx's mysterious hospitalization raises concerns.(File Images)

“Well, by the time this drops, this is gonna be in the stratosphere; this is gonna be in the ether by the time this drop. You can probably look it up right now, but by the time this interview drops, this will surely be out in the ether.”

“These people poison people, bro, I’ve been poisoned three times,” he added, although he did not provide further evidence to substantiate these claims.

ALSO READ| 'I did this to you': Man claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped him at a sex party, rapper calls them 'ludicrous allegations'

Combs is already in the Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial on multiple serious charges, including sexual assault and sex trafficking. The media mogul has denied the allegations and has reportedly agreed to testify in court in defence of his actions.

Videographer alleges Diddy beat and threatened Foxx

Interestingly, Choke No Joke, a videographer with insider connections, recently told Page Six, “Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and he is the one who called the FBI on him... I don’t think he was joking.”

Choke further alleged that Foxx had been recording something sensitive that didn’t sit well with Combs, and “allegedly Diddy and his security beat Jamie's a** and that’s why Jamie was in the hospital”

ALSO READ| Pro-Trump influencer bribed to push Kamala-Diddy link claims, fake voter fraud disinformation: Russian interference?

Foxx’s hospitalization last year was initially reported as a serious health incident, with Foxx later opening up about his “mysterious” symptoms. According to NBC News, he recalled, “I had a bad headache. Asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything,” while snapping his fingers to illustrate the passage of time. “There’s something going on up there.” However, Foxx chose not to provide further specifics, adding, “I won’t say it on camera.”