Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Son of a Critch Season 1: Premier Date, Time, Trailer & where to watch

Son of a Critch Season 1: Premier Date, Time, Trailer & where to watch

ByMd Nobhar
Jul 24, 2023 06:43 PM IST

Heartfelt comedy series, Son of a Critch, explores an 11-year-old's mature perspective, using humor to connect with his limited world.

Are you excited about the upcoming Son of a Critch series? It delves into the life of a high school boy facing bullies. The series premieres on July 24, 2023, and will air on The CW channel.

Heartfelt comedy series, Son of a Critch, explores an 11-year-old's mature perspective, using humor to connect with his limited world.
Heartfelt comedy series, Son of a Critch, explores an 11-year-old's mature perspective, using humor to connect with his limited world.

Son of a Critch Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW:

"Son of a Critch is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child — who is much older inside than his 11 years — using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world".

Here's the trailer of Son of a Critch

The trailer shows the life of a young boy in high school and how he deals with bullies. You can watch the trailer to see the actors and get an idea of what the series will be about.

Where To Watch Son of a Critch?

Tune in to The CW at 8 p.m. for Son of a Critch. This series is based on the memoir of the same title by Mark Critch, who stars as his own father. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the younger version of Mark. the show originally aired on CBC in Canada, it is now being broadcast for the first time in the United States.

How many episodes are in Son of a Critch?

The Son of a Critch consists of 26 episodes, and you can stream all of them on The CW channel. Follow the captivating storyline of a young boy as he navigates high school, trying to fit in and build friendships after facing bullies. Enjoy the exciting and heartwarming journey of this series!

Is Son of a Critch worth watching?

Yes, Son of a Critch is worth watching as it has an exciting storyline about a boy struggling with school challenges.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out