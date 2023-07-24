Son of a Critch Season 1: Premier Date, Time, Trailer & where to watch

Are you excited about the upcoming Son of a Critch series? It delves into the life of a high school boy facing bullies. The series premieres on July 24, 2023, and will air on The CW channel. Heartfelt comedy series, Son of a Critch, explores an 11-year-old's mature perspective, using humor to connect with his limited world.

Son of a Critch Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW:

"Son of a Critch is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child — who is much older inside than his 11 years — using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world".

Here's the trailer of Son of a Critch

The trailer shows the life of a young boy in high school and how he deals with bullies. You can watch the trailer to see the actors and get an idea of what the series will be about.

Where To Watch Son of a Critch?

Tune in to The CW at 8 p.m. for Son of a Critch. This series is based on the memoir of the same title by Mark Critch, who stars as his own father. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the younger version of Mark. the show originally aired on CBC in Canada, it is now being broadcast for the first time in the United States.

How many episodes are in Son of a Critch?

The Son of a Critch consists of 26 episodes, and you can stream all of them on The CW channel. Follow the captivating storyline of a young boy as he navigates high school, trying to fit in and build friendships after facing bullies. Enjoy the exciting and heartwarming journey of this series!

Is Son of a Critch worth watching?

Yes, Son of a Critch is worth watching as it has an exciting storyline about a boy struggling with school challenges.

