Sophie Turner seen smiling on set for new show amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner is in the process of shooting her new show Joan in Spain. The actor recently made media headlines after announcing her separation from singer Joe Jonas post four years of marriage. As per pictures reported by Page Six, Sophie was seen smiling on the sets of her new show in Spain on Thursday. (Also read: Sophie Turner spotted for the first time after announcing divorce from Joe Jonas) Sophie Turner recently filed for divorce from her husband-singer Joe Jonas.

Sophie seen on Joan set

The pictures obtained by Page Six saw Sophie Turner arrive on set in a light mood. The actor was seen in a bright red lipstick and dramatic eye makeup for the shoot. She sported a blue bodysuit and high-waisted jeans that was paired with a large black belt and golden hoop earrings. The actor plays jewel thief Joan Hannington in the show. The actor has been shooting for the show for the past four months.

More details

A few days ago, pictures of Sophie kissing co-star Frank Dillane during the shoot went viral. In the pictures and videos that were soon shared on X, Frank was seen with his arms wrapped around Sophie as he picked her up. They were also seen splashing water on each other as they laughed. Sophie was seen in a teal swimsuit for the day.

Joint statement

Earlier this month, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage and two children. The news came as a shock to many fans. She posted the official statement of her separation from Joe on her Instagram. It read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020, and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

