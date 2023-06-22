Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / As Adipurush wanes at the box office, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gets an extended run

HT Entertainment Desk
Jun 22, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, that released on June 3, has crossed ₹50 crore at the Indian box office. It's now entered the fourth week.

Sony Pictures' animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has crossed the 50 crore threshhold at the Indian box office. As Adipurush fails to meet expectations, new shoes of the Spider-Man film have been added, extending its run in India into the fourth week. (Also Read: As Adipurush fades at box office, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starts to pick up again)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore at the Indian box office
Opening day collection

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened to 4 crore on Thursday, June 3, in India. Since then, it's maintained a constant stronghold at the domestic box office, along with a Bollywood film, Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Competition expected from Adipurush

However, both the films were likely to slow down last week. After enjoying a fortnight of steady run at the Indian box office, the two films were expected to give in to Adipurush, Om Raut's epic adventure film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, that released in over 4,000 screens in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Adipurush's loss is Spider-Man's gain

While Adipurush opened to huge numbers at the domestic box office, it's failed to sustain the momentum given the widely negative word-of-mouth the film is getting from critics and viewers. For a film that started at 37 crore in its Hindi version on the opening day, it's managed to rake in only 7 crore in all the Indian languages on day 6. This allowed not only Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to pick up its trajectory at the box office on Wednesday, but also Sony Pictures to extend the run of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse into its fourth week at the Indian box office.

Future competition

Next week, new players would enter the market during the extended Eid weekend that starts on June 29. These include Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha and Harrison Ford-starrer adventure movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It's the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and the prequel of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, that's slated to release in cinemas on March 29, 2024.

spider-man adipurush box office + 1 more
Sign out