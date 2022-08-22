Spider-Man No Way Home to re-release in India with new additional footage, fans ask: 'Why no Tamil and Telugu dubs'

After earning over ₹200 crore in India upon release, Marvel’s blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for a second innings in the theatres. In September, an extended version of the film will release in theatres in English and Hindi, Sony Picture India announced on Monday. The film’s re-release will see new footage that wasn’t in the first theatrical cut. Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene shows awkward elevator ride. Watch

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a joint production between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios and part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a statement, Sony’s India division said, “After the humongous success of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, Sony Pictures Entertainment India now announces the re-release of the blockbuster superhero film with all-new additional footage on 2nd September across theatres in India.”

Sharing the new poster of the film on social media, the studio also added that the film will also release in Hindi alongside the original English. However, some fans were miffed that there were Tamil and Telugu versions of the film releasing. One fan commented, “Why not Tamil dubbed release?” Another wrote, “Telugu dub needed.” Back in 2021, when the film originally released, it was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Many fans, however, expressed joy at the film’s extended cut releasing in theatres. “Definitely gonna watch this again in theater,” wrote one fan. Many fans began enquiring about when the advance booking for the film begins. These details, whoever, have not yet been shared by the studio.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Sam Raimi, starred Tom Holland in his third solo film as the superhero, and also saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played the hero in previous franchises. The film was a mega success globally, grossing over $1.9 billion worldwide. In India alone, the film earned ₹260 crore ($32 million), more than most Indian films released that year.

