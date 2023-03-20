Stephanie breaks silence on husband Lance Reddick's death: ‘He was taken from us far too soon'

Stephanie Reddick paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband Lance Reddick after his sudden death on Friday. She took to his Instagram handle and dropped carousel of his pictures with a long note on Saturday. She said he was taken from us far so soon. She thanked his fans for their tribute to him. Lance died at the age of 60. Many fans and celebrity friends rushed to the comment section and expressed their sadness over the loss and extended strength to Stephanie in this difficult time. (Also read: ‘I’m going to be ok!', Alissa Carlson Schwartz updates about her health condition amid she fainted during live broadcast) Stephanie Reddick with late husband Lance Reddick.

Stephanie shared a series of photographs of Lance, featuring a captivating black and white close-up shot and a candid image of him sitting on a chair, displaying his warm smile. Another photo showcased him wearing a blue outfit while looking away from the camera during a photoshoot. The collection of pictures pays homage to Lance's life and personality, providing a glimpse into his joyful and charismatic character. The photos offer a touching tribute to the memory of Lance and showcase the love and admiration that Stephanie has for her late husband. One of the pictures Stephanie shared was also of Lance's character Commander Zavala, from the popular video game series, Destiny.

Sharing the pictures on Lance's Instagram handle, she wrote, “Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. - Stephanie Reddick.”

Helly Berry commented, “My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most sincere people I’d ever met. Truly one of a kind ! RIP sweet king." Michelle Hurd wrote, “Oh, Stephanie, you have been in my heart and thoughts , I can't stop thinking about you. I can't believe I just gave you and Lance a squeeze in February at the STP premiere... it was only yesterday... I wish we could all have one more meal together. Garret and I are here for you if you need anything. Dm me your digits. So heartbroken. Sending you so much love and strength.”

Many fans of Lanced expressed their sorrows on his demise. One of his fans commented, “He lived a wonderful & accomplished life. Seeing his last post playing with & spoiling his dogs… You could just see the genuine person he was.” Another fan wrote, “Let's all pay respect to our Commander by rocking the “Push Forward “ emblem.” Other fan commented, “Absolutely shocking... I loved him so much in Bosch. RIP, amazing soul.” “God bless soul and rest in glory forever! Sir Lance Reddick was an absolute masterpiece/masterclass of a actor/thespian, humanitarian, and a man amongst men! Thank you so much for: The Wire! Bosch! The Comedy series: Corporate! The fantastic John Wick flicks! God had to add him to his ultimate actor/humanitarian collection in Heaven! Salute!”, read one fans comment.