News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Steven Yeun addresses 'Thunderbolts' exit, says he was sorry to back out of Marvel Studios project

Steven Yeun addresses 'Thunderbolts' exit, says he was sorry to back out of Marvel Studios project

PTI
Jan 04, 2024

Steven Yeun addresses 'Thunderbolts' exit, says he was sorry to back out of Marvel Studios project

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Steven Yeun says he had to leave Marvel Studios film "Thunderbolts" due to scheduling conflicts in the wake of last year's SAG-AFTRA strike.

The "Minari" star addressed his departure at a fashion event on Wednesday, a day after it was reported that he is no longer attached to the Jake Schreier directorial.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it. But Jake, I know, is going to do an incredible job. It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out," Yeun told Variety.

"I wanna do a Marvel movie," he added.

Asked what Marvel movie he would like to work on in the future, the actor replied, "I think it's too early to say that. I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me'."

"I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you'll never get it, so I'll keep it close to my chest," Yeun said.

"Thunderbolts", which was officially announced at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022, is based around a team of Marvel antiheroes and supervillains.

The film will feature an ensemble cast of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

