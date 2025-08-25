‘Super nervous’ Kevin Jonas steals hearts with solo performance at Boston show

Kevin Jonas performed his first-ever solo song Changing at the Jonas Brothers’ Greetings from Your Hometown Tour concert in Boston on Saturday, August 23, reports People magazine. Although Kevin was initially nervous, he stole the show like a magician. Fans loved Kevin Jonas' solo performance.(Instagram/kevinjonas)

For twenty years, since the formation of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin mostly performed alongside his brothers and bandmates, Nick and Joe Jonas. So, when he stepped onto the Boston stage to deliver his solo performance for Changing, the 37-year-old had cold feet.

Kevin Jonas was ‘super nervous’ while performing

“I’m super nervous, so bear with me,” he told the concertgoers. A video of his performance has now gone viral on social media platforms, including X.

Since Kevin Jonas’s appearance was unexpected, the Boston fans were awestruck to see him. Despite being nervous, Kevin controlled the crowd well from the very first note he sang. As he reached the hook of his song, all the fans started screaming. Kevin was soon more than relaxed and exuded charm as his fingers danced across the guitar strings.

According to People, the last time Kevin Jonas delivered a solo performance was during the first season of the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel series, JONAS, in 2010. He sang Scandinavia at the time.

Kevin’s brothers Nick and Joe had released their solo tracks more than a decade ago. While Joe Jonas dropped Say No More in 2011, Nick Jonas released his hit Jealous in 2014.

The Jonas Brothers’ Boston concert had a few other memorable surprises. Besides performances by Jesse McCartney and JoJo, Top Gun star Glen Powell made an unexpected appearance to drive the fans wild.

Fans react to Kevin Jonas’ solo performance

Fans were so impressed by Kevin’s performance that they rushed to X to show love to the singer.

A fan wanted to start a “petition” to “give Kevin all the solo time” for the rest of the Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.

Another said girls were “shaking, crying, and throwing up”. Meanwhile, a fan said Kevin’s voice sounded like “Nick and Joe’s voices mixed together”.

