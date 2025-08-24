Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas as he invites singer JP Saxe on stage after his tour fails to sell tickets

On August 21, the Jonas Brothers mesmerised fans during their Greetings From Your Hometown stop in Toronto. However, it was Nick Jonas’ heartfelt gesture towards Canadian artist JP Saxe that truly won hearts online. After JP Saxe was forced to cancel his tour due to low ticket sales, Nick invited him to perform at their sold-out concert. His wife and actor Priyanka Chopra also had the sweetest reaction. Priyanka Chopra is proud of Nick Jonas after his sweet gesture for JP Saxe.

Nick Jonas welcomes JP Saxe to play at his sold-out concert

During their 20th anniversary tour concert, Nick Jonas introduced a special guest. Speaking to the crowd, he said, “I was scrolling late at night on my phone, thinking about this tour and trying to get the show together. I was struck when I came across the video of this next artist, who I’ve admired and been a fan of for a long time, speaking about the fact that if he wasn’t able to sell a certain number of tickets, he’d have to take his tour down.”

Before bringing JP Saxe on stage, Nick added, “It hit me – his vulnerability, his willingness to be honest, open and transparent. He’s fearless, and it was so inspiring to me. This is an artist who is so deserving of every accolade he has already achieved. He’s one of the most respected songwriters in the industry, but he showed up with his father to his hometown stadium to play for 40-something thousand people here tonight. We just got to know each other, but I already feel like he’s a brother to us.”

Priyanka Chopra reacts

Priyanka Chopra later shared the video of Nick inviting JP Saxe to the stage on Instagram, calling him “the best” while tagging her husband and adding a teary-eyed emoji.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' sweet gesture for JP Saxe.

The video quickly went viral, with fans praising the Jonas Brothers’ gesture. One X user wrote, “Love this. Jonas Brothers just brought JP Saxe out at their sold-out show in Toronto after hearing he cancelled his tour because of low ticket sales. They praised his vulnerability and songwriting. This is a huge moment for the hometown kid.” Another commented, “This is the kind of support smaller musicians need. Kudos to the Jonas Brothers for this.”

Why JP Saxe's fall tour was cancelled.

Earlier, JP Saxe revealed he had to cancel his fall tour due to poor ticket sales. In a video, he admitted, “I was embarrassed. I’ve always prioritised connecting deeply over widely, but if we didn’t sell another 20,000 tickets in 48 hours, the tour would be cancelled.”

As part of their 20th anniversary tour, Greetings From Your Hometown, the Jonas Brothers will return to Canada next month, performing at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on 18 September. Their tour will conclude on 14 November in Uncasville, Connecticut.