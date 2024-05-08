Taylor Swift’s feud with Scooter Braun to be made into documentary series; will release in June

The long-running feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun has been making headlines for long, and is now all set to hit the screen. A two-part docu-series, titled Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, will be exploring the "gripping" dispute between the pop megastar and the music industry mogul. (Also read: Who is Scooter Braun? Music mogul that Taylor Swift has Bad Blood with) The docu-series will explore the public feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun.

According to Variety, Taylor’s feud with music producer Scooter will be explored in the docuseries commissioned by Warner Bros. Discovery UK and Ireland.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What we know about the docu-series

The two-part documentary, which is tentatively titled Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, will examine the public quarrel between the pop superstar and the industry mogul, taking a deep dive into the $300 million dispute as Braun acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums in June, 2019. (Read: Taylor Swift pens scathing post about Scooter Braun who now owns the rights to all her music so far)

The two hour-long episodes, which will premiere in June, will feature legal experts and journalists, as well as people close to Taylor and Scooter. With an aim to represent both parties’ sides equally, the project will examine the roles of gender dynamics, fandom influence and artist rights while dissecting the Scooter’s $300 million purchase of her music catalogue from Big Machine Records’ Scott Borchetta in 2019.

The series will also explore Swift’s allegations that Scott blocked her attempts at acquiring the rights to her first six albums. It is also believed that viewers will get a “comprehensive masterclass on music rights”.

The series is part of Warner Bros. Discovery UK’s “vs” series. The series also includes the popular project, Johnny vs. Amber, about the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce about Kim Kardashian’s separation from rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

More about Taylor and Scooter’s feud

The public drama came into the spotlight in June 2019 when it was announced that Scooter’s media company, Ithaca Holdings, had acquired Scott’s Big Machine Label Group for $300 million. Through the deal, Scooter became the new owner of Taylor’s first six albums with Big Machine Records: her self-titled debut, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.

“This is my worst case scenario,” Taylor Swift wrote in an emotional Tumblr post published later that same day. She called Scooter an “incessant, manipulative bully”.

At that time, Taylor, who unsuccessfully attempted to acquire the rights herself, was upset, saying she had been blindsided by the deal. She went on to launch a conversation about artists owning the rights to their work. She also initiated a campaign to re-record all of those albums and encouraged her fans to stream the new Taylor’s Versions instead of the earlier ones. (Read: Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande break up with Scooter Braun, seek new management. Report)