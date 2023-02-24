Tech meets terror in Red Rose: A chilling exploration of tech-induced nightmares

Red Rose, a British teen horror drama series created by Paul and Michael Clarkson, has now made its way to Netflix in the United States. Set in the town of Bolton near Manchester, Red Rose follows a group of school leavers terrorized by an evil app that demands deadly outcomes from its users. Using smartphones as the primary vessel for scares, the series explores serious themes of grief, death, class, family, friendship, and early adulthood, all while highlighting the dangers of being constantly connected.

Red Rose: Taking tech-horror to the next level

Tech-horror, a sub-genre of horror that has long established a foothold, explores the scariest ways to use digital interfaces, tech devices, social media, live streaming, apps, chat rooms, and video calling software in their work. Red Rose takes this genre to another level by using augmented reality to chilling effect, as characters hold up their smartphones to reveal figures they can't see in real life.

The app's sketchy UX and manipulative trap

The app's UX design makes it seem believably sketchy, while the sheer desperation of the characters who use the app makes them easy targets for its manipulative trap. The show's convoluted storyline and pervasive online enigma effectively depict the terror of being hacked and the dreadful sensation of having your reputation tarnished by something beyond your authority on social media.

Dangers of being constantly connected

Red Rose is not just another teen horror drama, but a tech-horror fable that explores the dangers of being constantly connected. The cast is accomplished, and the characters' vulnerabilities make it relatable. Red Rose is a well-woven script that examines serious themes that will resonate with viewers and take them on a tech-fueled nightmare that will make them want to throw their phones into the sea.