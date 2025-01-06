The Brutalist director pays tribute to Jeff Baena in his acceptance speech at Golden Globes 2025: ‘Tonight my heart is…’

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Brady Corbet delivered a heartfelt tribute to Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, Jeff Baena, following his win for Best Director. As he accepted the prestigious award on Sunday night, Corbet’s speech resonated with emotion, honouring Baena's memory. During the 2025 Golden Globes, Brady Corbet's emotional acceptance speech for Best Director included a tribute to Aubrey Plaza and her deceased husband Jeff Baena, who passed away by suicide. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Corbet’s emotional speech for Baena

In his speech, the director said, “Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family,” right before walking off the stage. Corbet won the award for his work The Brutalist, as reported by Page Six. He also expressed his gratitude to the Golden Globes for the win and to everyone who contributed to the film's success.

Aubrey who was listed among dozens of presenters to present an award at the star-studded night before her husband’s tragic death was reported on Saturday. The cause of his death was later confirmed to be suicide at the age of 47. Aubrey and Baena tied the knot in a private ceremony during the quarantine period of 2021. The White Lotus actor has yet to make an official statement about her husband’s tragic death.

Corbet’s gratitude over winning Best Director

Corbet said, “It is extraordinarily meaningful for a film like this that once a few short months ago had the odds very much stacked against it,” as reported by Mirror US.W With great humility he continued, “I would also be remiss not to mention that I am humbled to be in such excellence company, filmmakers I genuinely admire. Hundreds of very devoted people worked on this film for years, before, during and after its realization. There are too many to name in the 45 seconds allotted to me here, but I am so grateful to them all, everyone at 24, Focus Features international, CAA, Post office, the Hungarian film lab, Kodak and PhotoChem."

The director concluded his heartfelt speech by giving a tribute to all his loved ones who are not with him anymore. He said, “I'd like to take the opportunity to thank and acknowledge three people that I lost while making this picture: my grandfather James, his brother Jerry and my dear friend Kevin Turn, who I miss every day. I wouldn't be standing here tonight if it were not for their influence,” as reported by Daily Express US.