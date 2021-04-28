The Falcon And The Winter Soldier creator on Captain America 4 rumours: 'Did Kevin Feige say it?'

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ended with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wielding the shield and accepting his duty as Captain America. While fans celebrated his appointment on social media platforms, news broke that Captain America 4 was in the making.

However, the Marvel show's creator Malcolm Spellman has now downplayed the Captain America 4 rumours. In a recent interview, Spellman said not to believe in these rumours until Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige himself makes the announcement.

"Who said it? Did Kevin say it? I would not put faith in anything you do not hear directly from the man himself," Spellman told Comicbook.com. Previously, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Captain America 4 in the making. It was reported that Spellman has been roped in to co-write the script with Dalan Musson.

Captain America 4 or not, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's finale has teased that the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) might not be over yet. The finale episode featured a number of subplots that could be explored in the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 4.

The episode revealed that Sharon Carter is indeed the Power Broker. The post-credits scene has hinted that she could return with a darker shade to her character.

After WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios release of Loki on the streaming platform. Tom Hiddleston is reprising his Thor role for a Disney+ series. The trailers were recently released and fans have expressed their excitement.

Marvel has also a number of other streaming series in the making. This includes Ms Marvel, What If, and Hawkeye. The studio also has Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in the pipeline.

