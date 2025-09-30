The Simpsons Movie sequel officially announced, slated for 2027 release: Check release date

Disney’s 20th Century Studios has announced that the sequel to the 2007 blockbuster The Simpsons Movie is in development and is set for release on July 23, 2027. The Simpsons Movie was released in 2007 and became a huge success, earning $536 million globally, according to Variety. Based on the long-running television animated series, The Simpsons, directed by David Silverman, the sequel has been discussed for a long time and is finally under production. The Simpsons Movie sequel announced for 2027: Poster, release date, plot and other key details here(X/@TheSimpsons)

The Simpsons Movie sequel announced

The studio shared a brand new poster for the film that read, "Homer is coming back for seconds," with a pink doughnut, one of the main symbols associated with the series. They shared the poster with the caption, “Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!”

See the poster here:

The Simpsons’ world

On air since 1989, The Simpsons is the longest-running television sitcom and animated series. The 40th season of the show has been confirmed already and is set to air in 2028 and 2029. The popular series is set in the fictional town of Springfield and features the eponymous family. It includes the lead character Homer, his wife Marge, and their three kids, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

The success of The Simpsons has given rise to other animated adult shows, such as Family Guy, but the original remains the most popular among TV audiences.

All about The Simpsons Movie sequel

The popular animated series was created by Matt Groening. As per The Guardian, in 2014, the executive producer of the show, James L Brooks, was approached by the Fox Studio for a sequel to the 2007 movie. However, the plans did not go through.

In 2024, Al Jean, writer and executive producer of the series, declared that conversations around the sequel had been dropped due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the failure of several Disney animated movies led to doubts about the viability of a Simpsons movie sequel.

“I want to see the animation business completely returned to what it was before the pandemic. And then, I think if that was the case, it would make sense to do The Simpsons theatrically,” Jean is quoted as having said at the time by The Guardian.

As of now, no information is available regarding the storyline to be used in the sequel. But that won’t dampen the excitement of the series’ fans.

FAQs

What is The Simpsons?

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running TV shows on American television, and the longest-running animated series. It features the Simpsons family, headed by the couple of Homer and Marge with their three kids.

When did ‘The Simpsons Movie’ come out?

The Simpsons Movie was released in 2007. It was a massive box office success and raked in more than $500 million globally.

When will the sequel to ‘The Simpsons Movie’ be released?

The sequel’s release date has been set for July 23, 2027.