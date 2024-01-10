Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's complete relationship timeline

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made it official as a couple at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held on January 8. Putting an end to months of speculation about their rumored romance, the pair confidently walked the red carpet together. A heartwarming moment from the Golden Globes, caught on video, showed the couple sharing affectionate glances and sweet kisses as well. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the Golden Globe Awards 2024. (Instagram)

Here's the scoop on what we know about their relationship so far.

Sparks Fly

April 2023: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first seen together. Rumors about a connection between the Dune star and the founder of Kylie Cosmetics surfaced around that time. Fans also brought attention to a video circulating online, showing the two interacting during Paris Fashion Week in January 2023.

Kylie Jenner at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards (AFP)

July 2023: Travis Scott appeared to indirectly comment on his ex, Kylie Jenner's, new relationship with Timothée Chalamet. In his song Meltdown, part of his July album Utopia, Scott made a reference to the Willy Wonka factory. Speculation arose online, suggesting that Scott's mention of Wonka might be alluding to Jenner and Chalamet's connection.

September 4, 2023: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner indulged in public display of affection at Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert, marking their first official public appearance as a couple. The duo attended the last leg of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium, as captured in videos circulating on social media. The clips revealed the couple enjoying the concert from a box and stealing kisses during the show.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the US Open.

September 10, 2023: Just a week after their public appearance at Beyoncé's concert, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were seen enjoying the U.S. Open finals in New York City. The couple continued to share smiles and laughter.

Supporting Jenner's Success

November 1, 2023: Timothée Chalamet showed his support for Kylie Jenner at WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards. The Dune star sat alongside Jenner at the event, where she was being recognized as the brand innovator of the year.

November 11, 2023: Following Timothée Chalamet's second hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, Kylie Jenner was spotted at the afterparty in New York City. The photos captured Jenner's presence at the event, marking another instance of the couple supporting each other.

US-French actor Timothee Chalamet at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards 2024(AFP)

January 7th, 2024: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a joint entrance at the 2024 Golden Globes, stealing the spotlight. In the midst of the event, during a commercial intermission, the couple engaged in a playful exchange of words and a kiss.