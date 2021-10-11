Timothee Chalamet features on Time magazine cover, even Kareena Kapoor loves it

Timothee Chalamet revealed his monochrome picture on the cover of Time magazine in an Instagram post. He also tagged the official page of his upcoming film Dune. Showering love on the Little Woman star, actor Kareena Kapoor shared his post on Instagram Stories with a heart emoji.

Timothee posted the Time magazine cover on Instagram and captioned it, “TIME MAGAZINE looking at this like what the f**k how ???! @DUNEMOVIE." He tagged the official page of his upcoming film, Dune, which is Canadian director Denis Villeneuve’s long-gestating adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic of the same name. The film will release on October 22.

Dune is an epic tale of warring families, bleak landscapes and giant creatures. Timothee plays Paul Atreides, the 15-year-old heir to an aristocratic dynasty.

In an interview with Deadline, Timothee said that he was very excited to be a part of Villeneuve's movie. He said: “I got attached [to the role in Dune] a couple of months after that, and it was nerve-wracking from the announcement, because like I said before, the fans of the book, and the fans of David Lynch version, the computer game, and everything, there’s so much love and strength of feeling."

“I was grateful to be working on something of this size not only with Denis Villeneuve leading it, who between Polytechnique, Incendies and Prisoners had nailed the smaller indie film across languages, and then had nailed Arrival and Blade Runner, but who, in his own words, he didn’t feel he’d made his greatest film yet. But also, to be working with this cast," he added.

A few hours before posting his Time magazine cover, Timothee also posted the first look of his upcoming film Wonka. He will be playing the role of young Willy Wonka in the upcoming prequel to Roald Dahl's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film is directed by Paul King.