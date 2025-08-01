Together ending explained: Do Tim and Millie ‘become one’? Here's what happens

Together, director Michael Shanks’s debut film has been generating a buzz ever since it was announced. Starring real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco as Millie and Tim, a codependent couple, the plot focuses on how their lives change after shifting to a new town. After their move, a mysterious substance starts a process that could fuse them into a single being, ScreenRant reported. Released on July 30, the body-horror/dark romantic comedy has received widespread attention for its grotesque ending. The lives of Alison Brie and Dave Franco's Millie and Tim change when they move to a new town in Together(X/Neon)

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Together

Together ending explained: Do Tim and Millie become one?

The final moments of the film show Tim returning to the cave where they first took shelter from a storm. After drinking water from a pool there earlier in the film, Tim finds that he and Millie have started fusing. They also meet Jamie, Millie’s coworker. He informs them that the cave was used by a New Age spiritual group until they mysteriously vanished after the cave’s collapse. The cult believed in transcendence through the union of bodies.

In the last scenes of Together, Millie goes to Jamie’s house, where she finds a ritualistic home video on loop. The clip shows two men, both of whom resemble Jamie, in front of a ceremonial altar. They cut their wrists and pressed them together. Jamie asks Millie to undergo the same process with Tim. He cuts Millie’s arm in the same place as the men in the video, starting the process by force.

An injured Millie returns home to Tim, who is preparing to take his own life. She begs him to stop, and he presses his body to hers. Fusing his flesh to Millie’s wound, the two sway together as they merge into a single being. The androgynous, unnamed person is then seen welcoming Millie's parents. A small bell hangs by the door, a sign of the cult. It also hints that the next fusion may have arrived.

What was the role of the cult in Together?

The cult believed that all humans were born missing their other half and must be combined so that they can reach their true form. To do so, they would expose people to a mysterious substance. The chemical would slowly merge people with their partner. Jamie, who remains a believer, urges Millie to fuse with Tim and initiates the process forcefully by wounding her. Though Millie and Tim later merge of their own volition, the bell above their home indicates that the cult has a new member or is still working behind the scenes.

