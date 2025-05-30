Tom Cruise reflects on his 30-year Mission Impossible journey, fans wonder if it is a farewell message

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is taking a moment to reflect on his 30-year journey with the Mission: Impossible franchise, as the latest instalment, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, performs well globally. His note has sparked speculation among fans, leaving them wondering if it's a farewell message from the actor. Also read: Is Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning final film in franchise? Angela Bassett says, 'you can't count Tom Cruise out' Tom Cruise shared a nostalgic photo collection from the Mission: Impossible franchise.(Instagram)

Tom Cruise reflects

Tom shared a heartfelt message on social media platforms Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the Mission: Impossible franchise. He confessed that the films took him on an “adventure of a lifetime".

Tom shared a nostalgic photo collection from the Mission: Impossible franchise, featuring every director he's worked with on the films, alongside action-packed and behind-the-scenes moments that highlight the camaraderie and adventure of the series.

The photos showcase Tom performing breathtaking stunts throughout the Mission: Impossible films, including hanging upside down, sitting atop the Burj Khalifa, jumping from a plane, and hanging off a cliff by a single rock.

Sharing the images, Tom wrote, “Over 30 years ago, I began the journey of producing my first film, Mission: Impossible. Since then, these eight films have taken me on the adventure of a lifetime”.

“To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all. Most importantly, I want to thank the audience, for whom it is our great pleasure to create these films, and for whom we all serve. We’re thrilled to share The Final Reckoning with you,” he added.

Fans react

The post has left fans nostalgic about the iconic franchise, thanking Tom for the thrilling ride. However, the tone has also sparked speculation, making fans wonder if Tom is bidding a final farewell to the role of Ethan Hunt.

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “I want to be the BURJ KHALIFA.. Tommmmmm”, and actor Ishaan Khatter shared, “This post just goes so hard. Absolute legend. I doff my hat, sir. Thank you for being an inspiration to generations of actors like myself”.

“From the beginning to the final reckoning,” one comment read, with another reading, “This is so epic dude…we need to see more of these retro moments. Blows my mind”.

“It was a good run,” shared one. One social media user wrote, “You know you still have to go in to space for real, so you have to do one more mission”.

“Sad that it has to come to an end,” one fan shared.

Tom Cruise back with MI8

Tom returned as Ethan Hunt to save the day and escape trouble in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every movie in the series since Rogue Nation, helmed this film, which was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were initially shot as Dead Reckoning—Part One and Two, but after the seventh film, it was retitled.

It also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. The film was released in India on May 17.

The opening ticket sales for the Tom-starrer set a record for the franchise, which has generated more than $4 billion worldwide. Box Office Mojo reported that the film earned $77 million domestically in its four-day opening weekend, and $204 million worldwide.