Tom Holland buys Porsche Taycan Turbo S worth ₹2.13 crore, fans call it 'another beast in collection'. See details
On Saturday, actor Tom Holland shared a picture of himself with his new car. Tom has bought a luxurious Porsche Taycan. Sharing a monochrome picture of himself with his new car, Tom told his fans that he has gone “electric.” (Also Read: Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after learning he'd be new Spider-Man: 'I would’ve been heartbroken')
Sharing the picture, Tom wrote, “Electric Peter Kay. Thanks @porsche_gb for helping me go electric. #PorscheTaycan.”
Many fans in the comments section welcomed Tom back on Instagram, as he posted after over a month. One fan wrote, “Welcome back Tomm.. Congrats on your new car man,” another one said, “Where were you?” along with a teary-eyed emoji. One fan said, “Another beast in your collection," and another one commented, “It's been almost 2 months now. We missed you.”
Tom's Porsche Taycan Turbo S costs ₹2.13 crore. According to a story by AutoBizz, Tom also owns an Audi RS7, Audi RS7 Sportback, Audi Q7, Audi R8, and Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge.
Tom received international recognition after he played Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe's six superhero films. In 2017, he received a BAFTA Rising Star Award, and later became the youngest actor to play Spider-Man. His first film i he played the title character, Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017. The sequel Far From Home was released in 2019 and grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. (Also Read: Tom Holland has an epic reaction when told Spider-Man: No Way Home is ‘$20 million away’ from surpassing Avatar. Watch)
In 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, the film also starred Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of 2021, the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. Spider-Man: No Way Home also became the highest-grossing Spider-Man film of all time.
