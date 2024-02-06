Tom Holland's theatre comeback: Spider-Man actor to star in Romeo and Juliet

Tom Holland is making a theatre comeback with Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet. The Spider-Man star will return to London's West End for his role as Romeo Montague in a new theatrical production. Starting Saturday, May 11, Romeo and Juliet will run through Saturday, August 3, at Duke of York’s Theatre in London. It is produced by the Jamie Lloyd Company, famous for its adaptation of plays like Sunset Boulevard, The Effect, and Cyrano de Bergerac. Tom Holland to star as Romeo in Jamie Lloyd's Romeo and Juliet(Tom Holland/Instagram)

From Spider-Man to Romeo in Shakespeare's classic

Recently, the director of the Holland-starrer Romeo and Juliet theatrical adaptation, Jamie Lloyd, revealed his excitement over the White Lotus star's casting in his production. “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End,” he said in a statement, per Independent.

Last year in September, Holland announced his hiatus from acting, much to fans' dismay. However, he cited “recovery from the strain of playing a psychologically challenging role” as the reason behind his break. On Monday, Holland took to his Instagram story to tease his new role. “Big announcement tomorrow,” he wrote as a message on a video of him playing golf.

Earlier today, Holland shared a promo picture on his Instagram account with the caption, “Sign up now. Link in bio.” While the actress for Juliet's role has not been revealed yet, fans flooded the Avengers star's comment section, expressing their hopes for Holland's girlfriend, Zendaya, to play the part.

Fans react to Tom Holland's new role

One fan wrote on Holland's Instagram announcement post, “He stole our hearts with Peter Parker, he’s going to ruin our lives with Romeo Montague!” Another fan said, “I hope Zendaya is Juliet.” One more fan wrote, “From spider-man to tragic-man.” Yet another said, “Zendaya will be Juliet, right?”