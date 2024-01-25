The White Lotus actor Tom Hollander shares when he received Tom Holland’s massive Avengers bonus by chance
Tom Hollander recounted the amusing tale of unexpectedly getting a cheque meant for Tom Holland.
Tom Hollander, known for his role in The White Lotus, disclosed on a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that his agency mistakenly sent him Tom Holland's payment for his performance in one of the Avengers films.
He shared, “It was a terrible moment. I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England for 300 pounds a week”. As he observed his friend's performance, he couldn't help but feel a sense of self-satisfaction, having recently wrapped up a BBC show that netted him 30 grand. He believed this financial windfall would carry him through the coming year or even longer, Hollander reflected.
An Email Alters the Script
Nevertheless, Hollander's perspective underwent a sudden shift when he glanced at his phone's email during the intermission of his friend's play. Staring back at him was a message from the agency, stating, ‘Payment Advice Slip’ which had the first box office bonus for The Avengers, Hollander revealed.
Tom Hollander's Unforeseen Encounter with Tom Holland's Bonus
The amount of money was truly staggering, the actor stressed. It wasn't Tom Holland's standard salary; instead, it constituted his initial box office bonus—the first installment, not the complete sum. This figure surpassed any amount Hollander had encountered before, reaching into seven figures. Consequently, the self-satisfaction that Hollander had felt during the first half [of his friend’s play] went away.
The actor went on to clarify that while he doesn't get mistaken for the Spider-Man actor on the street, the ongoing confusion caused by their similar last names persists.
Tom Hollander took on the role of Quentin in the second season of the critically acclaimed series, The White Lotus. Additionally, audiences can anticipate his portrayal of Truman Capote in the upcoming FX series, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, scheduled to premiere on January 31.