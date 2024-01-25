The White Lotus actor Tom Hollander shares when he received Tom Holland’s massive Avengers bonus by chance

Tom Hollander, known for his role in The White Lotus, disclosed on a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that his agency mistakenly sent him Tom Holland's payment for his performance in one of the Avengers films. British actor Tom Hollander at Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere in New York on January 23, 2024. (AFP)

He shared, “It was a terrible moment. I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England for 300 pounds a week”. As he observed his friend's performance, he couldn't help but feel a sense of self-satisfaction, having recently wrapped up a BBC show that netted him 30 grand. He believed this financial windfall would carry him through the coming year or even longer, Hollander reflected.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

(Also Read: Netflix unveils new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation | Watch )

An Email Alters the Script

Nevertheless, Hollander's perspective underwent a sudden shift when he glanced at his phone's email during the intermission of his friend's play. Staring back at him was a message from the agency, stating, ‘Payment Advice Slip’ which had the first box office bonus for The Avengers, Hollander revealed.

Tom Hollander arrives at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on January 23, 2024. (AFP)

Tom Hollander's Unforeseen Encounter with Tom Holland's Bonus

The amount of money was truly staggering, the actor stressed. It wasn't Tom Holland's standard salary; instead, it constituted his initial box office bonus—the first installment, not the complete sum. This figure surpassed any amount Hollander had encountered before, reaching into seven figures. Consequently, the self-satisfaction that Hollander had felt during the first half [of his friend’s play] went away.

The actor went on to clarify that while he doesn't get mistaken for the Spider-Man actor on the street, the ongoing confusion caused by their similar last names persists.

(Also Read: Martin Scorsese makes history with tenth Oscar nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon, surpassing Steven Spielberg)

Tom Holland at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024.(AFP)

Tom Hollander took on the role of Quentin in the second season of the critically acclaimed series, The White Lotus. Additionally, audiences can anticipate his portrayal of Truman Capote in the upcoming FX series, Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, scheduled to premiere on January 31.