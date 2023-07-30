Ugly Betty Returns on Netflix: Release Date, Plot & Everything you Need to Know

America Ferrera's Hit Series "Ugly Betty" Set to Arrive on Netflix with All Four Seasons, Premiering August 1st! Ugly Betty Returns! All Four Seasons Streaming on Netflix from August 1st: A Comedy-Drama Series that Sparked Conversations on Beauty, Identity, and Fashion.

The show is about a young Mexican American woman named Betty, who gets a job at a fashion magazine in New York. It became really popular and made America Ferrera famous. The series talked about important topics like beauty standards, immigration, LGBTQ+ identity, and class differences. It won many awards and has a big group of dedicated fans even after it ended in 2010.

Whether you've been following the show for a while or just starting, here's all the essential information about Ugly Betty before you start watching.

When can I stream Ugly Betty on Netflix?

You can stream Ugly Betty Seasons 1–4 on Netflix starting from August 1.

What is Ugly Betty about?

Here’s what the comedy-drama series is about via the official ABC website:

"Based on one of the most popular telenovelas ever, smart but wholesome Betty embraces her unique appearance and independent attitude in the cutthroat world of New York fashion. With the help of her proud yet far-from-glamorous family from Queens, Betty will continue to have big dreams and deal with any obstacle in her own unique style".

After the death of the Mode magazine editor-in-chief, Bradford Meade puts his inexperienced son Daniel in charge. Daniel doesn't care much about fashion and only thinks about dating his assistants. To fix this, Bradford hires Betty, a young woman from Queens, New York, to work under Daniel. Betty's unique style and adult braces stand out in the fashion world. She faces challenges from the scheming Mode creative director Wilhelmina and her allies Marc and Amanda. Despite being told she doesn't fit in, Betty's family supports her journey to succeed in the cutthroat fashion industry.

What is Ugly Betty based on?

Ugly Betty is a TV show inspired by the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la Fea, which first aired in 1999. Yo soy Betty, la Fea is one of the most famous Latin American telenovelas ever and has been remade in nearly 20 different countries, even as a Saturday morning cartoon.

