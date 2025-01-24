Unstoppable actor Jharrel Jerome on picking diverse projects: ‘I will always honour my roots’

For Jharrel Jerome, Unstoppable holds a special significance for two reasons. Firstly, the opportunity to share the screen with Jennifer Lopez, and then bring the true story of Anthony Robles alive on the screen. The actor shares that the diverse landscape of the project was a key factor in his decision to come on board, adding that he wants to stay true to his roots while navigating his career in Hollywood. Also read: Unstoppable movie review: Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome shine in crowd-pleasing wrestling drama Jharrel Jerome was most recently seen in Unstoppable, which is a biopic of Anthony Robles, a one-legged NCAA champion.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jharrel Jerome opens up about working with Jennifer Lopez in Unstoppable, the reasons why he picked the film and honouring his roots through his work.

On sense of responsibility towards diversity

Jharrel debuted in Barry Jenkins' drama film Moonlight in 2016, gaining prominence for his portrayal of Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay's miniseries When They See Us. Be it his debut project or the latest film Unstoppable, Jharrel has always picked projects which put the lens on a broader and diverse project.

Asked if he feels a sense of responsibility towards diversity, Jharrel tells us, “100%”.

“I am Dominican from New York from the Bronx. There are certainly not many people who come out of there successfully. I will always be proud of that. I will always honour that, and I will always try to pass the torch for the Bronx and my people. And hopefully, that torch is a bright enough flame for everyone around them,” he adds.

On diverse world of Unstoppable

That also holds true for his latest film, Unstoppable. The film is a biopic of Anthony Robles, a one-legged NCAA champion. It also features Jennifer Lopez. Produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the film was recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

For Jharrel, the film gives a chance to people to let go of their everyday struggles and escape into a world that isn't yours.

“Anthony’s world is full of inspiration and perseverance. I'm excited for the wrestling community to watch this because there aren't a lot of wrestling films. The wrestling community, especially in America, is very large. I want them to be seen and heard. To be seen and heard is exciting for me, people with disability and single mothers. There is a lot depending on who you are. You will find something in this film that you can grab onto and relate to. And that's the beauty of how diverse the film is,” he adds.

On working with Jennifer

During the conversation, Jharrel admits that the biggest high for him was getting a chance to collaborate with JLo.

"Working with Jennifer, Ben, and Matt was incredible. The moment Ben and Matt put their hands on it and started producing it, all the pieces really started to come together. They care so much about their artists. They care about making sure the resources are there and everybody's comfortable,” he shares while looking back at working with them. The 27-year-old continues, “Jennifer is so committed. She was so determined to make sure that she embodied Anthony's mom in the right and the most authentic way. I'm a big fan of her. I had to put that in the box and put it away”.

He admits that the film gave him a chance to be vulnerable as an artist as well.

“Stories aren't just from dialogue, and it isn't just from physical. It's from the eyes and what's beyond the eyes... As an actor, that comes from being vulnerable and willing to. tap into certain emotions that aren't so comfortable... Maybe thoughts and memories that aren't so fun to remember. But it's the job and it's worth it when it can pull an authentic performance from it,” he adds.