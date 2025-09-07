Venice Film Festival awards winners: India's Anuparna Roy triumphs, Gaza film The Voice of Hind Rajab suffers shock loss

The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday with its awards ceremony. Some of the most acclaimed and celebrated films from around the world competed in the main festival section, as well as the prestigious Orizzonti (Horizons) section. India's Anuparna Roy won Best Director in the Horizons Section at the prestigious Venice Film Festival.

Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy created history with a Best Director win for Songs of Forgotten Trees in the Horizons section. It was the only Indian film in contention at the prestigious festival.

In the main competition, where 21 films competed, American indie film Father Mother Sister Brother sprang a surprise by beating favourite The Voice of Hind Rajab for the Golden Lion. The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film about the Gaza crisis, had received a 22-minute standing ovation at the festival.

Here are the winners from the two major sections at the festival:

Main Section:

Golden Lion for Best Film - Father Mother Sister Brother by Jim Jarmusch (United States)

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize - The Voice of Hind Rajab by Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)

Silver Lion award for Best Director - Benny Safdie for The Smashing Machine (United States)

Volpi Cup award for Best Actress - Xin Zhilei for The Sun Rises on Us All (China)

Volpi Cup award for Best Actor - Toni Servillo for La Grazia (Italy)

Best Screenplay - A pied d'oeuvre (At Work) by Valerie Donzelli (France)

Special jury prize - Sotto le Nuvole (Below the Clouds) by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy)

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress - Luna Wedler in Silent Friend by Ildiko Enyedi (Switzerland)

Orizzonti Section:

Best Film - En El Camino by David Pablos (Mexico)

Best Director - Anuparna Roy for Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)

Special Jury Prize - Lost Land by Akio Fujimoto (Japan)

Best Actor - Giacomo Covi for A Year of School (Italy)

Best Actress - Benedetta Porcaroli for The Kidnapping of Arabella (Italy)

Best Screenplay - Ana Cristina Barragan for Hiedra (Ecuador)

Best Short Film - Without Kelly by Lovisa Siren (Sweden)