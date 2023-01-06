Vin Diesel shares new picture of Fast X's Dominic Toretto, says trailer will be out next month

Vin Diesel teased a new image of his character Dominic Toretto from the upcoming film Fast X and shared that the trailer will be out next month. In the picture shared on Instagram, Vin is wearing his work shirt with his name on it. The tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, which began back in 2021, will release in May 2023. Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is going to be the second-to-last movie in the franchise for the main cast. (Also read: Fans get emotional as Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle: 'I'm shaking and crying')

The actor has been gearing for the release of the next instalment. He put a new photograph of Dom in a tough guy pose from Fast X, wearing his dark blue 'Toretto' mechanic work shirt. The caption simply said, "Trailer launch next month…#FastX." Excited fans commented that they couldn't wait. One fan on Instagram wrote, "FastTen your seatbelts" making a pun on the tenth film. While another commented, "Better see some street racing and bad ass cars (fire emoji)."

Joining Vin on Fast X is an ensemble cast that includes Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron. The tenth film is said to see Dominic and his gang go up against Charlize's Cipher as she teams up with a mysterious new adversary Dante, played by Jason Momoa.

F9: The Fast Saga, which was released in 2021, dealt with Dominc's tragic past. The film's director Justin Lin was supposed to return for this tenth film, but Justin left production in April 2022. He remains as writer and producer on Fast X. The action film is said to be made on a production budget of $340 million (around Rs278 crore). Fast X was shot in the cities of London, Rome, Turin, Lisbon, and Los Angeles.

Vin will also return to voice Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which is also releasing in May. The final Fast & Furious film is planned to be released in February 2024. In 2021, Vin was present at the wedding of late Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker. She married actor Louis Thornton-Allan and Vin, who is her godfather, walked her down the aisle.

