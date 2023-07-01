‘We really are like brothers,’ Tom Holland opens up about regrets and strong bond with Spider-Man co-stars

Ever since the release of the blockbuster film "Spider-Man: No Way Home," actor Tom Holland has been open about his relationship with OG Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. Tom Holland poses for a portrait to promote the television miniseries "The Crowded Room" on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)(Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter surrounding his new series, "The Crowded Room," Holland expresses gratitude for their friendship but admits to regretting not having a specific conversation with Garfield upon being cast as Spider-Man.

Holland's journey as the iconic superhero began in 2015 when he made his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War." Since then, the British actor has portrayed the web-slinger in a total of six movies, including the highly successful "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The recent web-slinger sage has marked a significant moment for fans as it brought together all three Spider-Men, each battling villains from different universes.

Prior to this, Maguire had last donned the red suit in 2007's "Spider-Man 3," concluding his own trilogy.

Garfield's portrayal of the superhero was cut short after his departure from the franchise following the disappointing box office performance of 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," which grossed around $700 million worldwide.

Years later, as the trio reunited on screen and Holland's Spider-Man franchise soared to new heights, the actor reflects on his experience and reveals his regret regarding a missed opportunity. He admits to not having a conversation with Garfield before accepting the role, saying, "I was so caught up in taking the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him," as shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The British actor acknowledges that if he had faced a similar situation where a second film didn't perform well and he was recast, it would have been challenging to recover. He praises Garfield for his resilience and career achievements.

Despite the unspoken conversation, Holland emphasizes the strong bond among the three actors, stating that they have a great relationship and constantly stay in touch. They even have a group chat where they discuss Spider-Man-related topics.

"We have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers," Holland affirms.

During a recent charity event in London, the 27-year-old asked Garfield and Maguire to sign a poster to be auctioned off, showcasing their continued support for one another.

The interview coincides with the success of another Spider-Man iteration. Miles Morales, the Black and Latino Spidey, made his debut in the critically acclaimed 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." Its highly anticipated sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," recently hit theaters and has already surpassed expectations by earning a staggering $236 million in its opening week.