What is ALS? Captain Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 from fatal neuro disease

Canadian actor Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, renowned for his notable Hollywood performances including Star Trek: Discovery, passed away at the age of 49 due to complications from ALS on Saturday. His family members confirmed his death, sharing an official statement on social media. Captain Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 (Getty images, X)

Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 suffering from ALS

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” a statement on the Captain Marvel’s star’s Instagram post read. “Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers,” the statement continued.

What is ALS?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a neurological disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord's nerve cells. Over time, this condition causes a progressive loss of muscle control. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, after the famous baseball star who suffered from the illness. The exact cause of ALS is still unknown despite continuous research, while some cases may be inherited as per the experts.

Early symptoms

An arm or leg's twitching and weakness, difficulty swallowing, or slurred speech are common initial symptoms of ALS.

Kenneth Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS

On Mitchell’s official Instagram account, a heartfelt message reveals Ken's journey battling ALS for five and a half years. Despite the immense challenges, he showed remarkable grace and dedication, finding resilience and joy in each moment. “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment, he lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.” The statement read.

Renowned for his performances in movies such as Captain Marvel, The Recruit, The Green, Miracle, and others, Mitchell received an ALS diagnosis in 2018 and started using a wheelchair the next year. The Star Trek community also honored Mitchell after his passing, expressing deep sadness over the news in a statement on StarTrek.com.