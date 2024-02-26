 What is ALS? Captain Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 from fatal neuro di | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / What is ALS? Captain Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 from fatal neuro disease

What is ALS? Captain Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 from fatal neuro disease

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 26, 2024 09:17 AM IST

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for roles in Star Trek and Captain Marvel, passed away at 49 due to ALS complications.

Canadian actor Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, renowned for his notable Hollywood performances including Star Trek: Discovery, passed away at the age of 49 due to complications from ALS on Saturday. His family members confirmed his death, sharing an official statement on social media.

Captain Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 (Getty images, X)
Captain Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 (Getty images, X)

Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 suffering from ALS

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” a statement on the Captain Marvel’s star’s Instagram post read. “Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers,” the statement continued.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What is ALS?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a neurological disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord's nerve cells. Over time, this condition causes a progressive loss of muscle control. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, after the famous baseball star who suffered from the illness. The exact cause of ALS is still unknown despite continuous research, while some cases may be inherited as per the experts.

Early symptoms

An arm or leg's twitching and weakness, difficulty swallowing, or slurred speech are common initial symptoms of ALS.

Also read: Prince Harry's documentary controversially lands on Netflix’s biggest rival despite million-dollar deal

Kenneth Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS

On Mitchell’s official Instagram account, a heartfelt message reveals Ken's journey battling ALS for five and a half years. Despite the immense challenges, he showed remarkable grace and dedication, finding resilience and joy in each moment. “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment, he lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.” The statement read.

Renowned for his performances in movies such as Captain Marvel, The Recruit, The Green, Miracle, and others, Mitchell received an ALS diagnosis in 2018 and started using a wheelchair the next year. The Star Trek community also honored Mitchell after his passing, expressing deep sadness over the news in a statement on StarTrek.com.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On