When Meryl Streep kissed Mark Ruffalo for his smooth praise of her beauty, James McAvoy wanted to smell his mouth

Meryl Streep, 73, is counted among Hollywood legends and there is hardly a time when the actor has not impressed her fans with her acting talent in front of the camera. However, during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2015, Meryl gave yet another surprise to her fans when she kissed fellow guest and industry colleague Mark Ruffalo, better known as the Hulk from the Avengers. Also read: Vicky Kaushal chokes on his coffee after knowing Adarsh Gourav will work with Meryl Streep: 'What?'

Meryl was talking about how the variety of roles being offered to her changed as soon as she turned 40. She said, "When I turned 40, I was offered three witches in one year. It was sending me a signal I felt about Hollywood and how it felt about people turning 40. I felt bad, I had a backup (gestured at her back) and said no."

Mark, 54, reacted to her statement, “So, lots change in the last five years for you.” As if floored by his remark, Meryl suddenly went in to kiss him on the lips, leaving him and others in shock. When she let Mark go after a long kiss, he covered his face and then kept on smiling with his hands on his lips. Meryl went on to add, “I was looking for an excuse.” James McAvoy, who was sitting besides Mark, even asked him, “Are you alright? Let's smell! Let me smell it.”

Commenting on the unexpected kiss, Norton said, “That was so smooth Mark Ruffalo, so smooth.” Still trying to regain his composure, Mark said, “It never works like that.”

The clip of Meryl and Mark's kiss was shared on the show's YouTube channel. It currently has more than 5 million views. A viewer commented on the video, “That was smooth indeed. But the reaction of the kiss was priceless. Omg, he is adorable.” Another called it an iconic moment and commented, “The fact that Mark goes for a hug and Meryl kisses him and he gets so excited. truly an iconic tv moment.” One more said, “After the kiss mark was looking up and thanking God for the honour of being kissed by Meryl Streep.” A female fan also wrote, “Mark's reaction to that kiss is my reaction if Mark ever kissed me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON