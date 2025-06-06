Search Search
When a star cut his fee by 99% , took just $75K to save a film, was barred from promotions; yet film earned $504 million

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jun 06, 2025 05:27 PM IST

This comedy star slashed his fee by 99% for a film, and even though he was not allowed to promote it, the film managed to break the bank.

In 1987, Robin Williams famously played US Armed Forces Radio Service (AFRS) DJ Adrian Cronauer in Good Morning, Vietnam. The critical success forged a strong bond between Robin and Touchstone Pictures, the studio behind the film. So, naturally, when Touchstone came calling a few years later for an ambitious animated project, the actor not only agreed but let go of his $8-million paycheck. But this started a rather curious turn of events that did end up saving the film, but reduced Robin to the background.

Robin Williams, before films, before stardom, in New York.
When Robin Williams cut his fee by 99%

By the mid-1990s, Robin Williams was a star. He charged $8 million for a voice role, and even more for live-action appearances. Yet, for voicing Genie in Aladdin, the comedy superstar forewent his entire fee. He only charged $75,000 for the role, the minimum stipulated by the Screen Actors' Guild (SAG), taking home just 1% of his usual take. The idea was to reduce the cost of the film. Robin was the only high-profile name in the voice cast, and his not taking his usual fee kept the film's budget to a modest $28 million.

Why Robin Williams did not promote Aladdin

For a generation (or more), Robin Williams' voice is synonymous with Genie. But, when the movie first came out, Disney were not allowed to use his name for promotions. Robin's film, Toys, was scheduled for release a few weeks after Aladdin, and a non-competitive clause in that contract meant he could not promote Aladdin. In fact, the actor urged Disney not only not to use his name in promotions, but also to limit the character's appearance on the posters. Disney obliged, and Aladdin released without the actor's popularity helping it. Yet, the film was a smash hit.

Aladdin at the box office

Aladdin earned $19.2 million in its opening weekend in the US. By its eighth week, it was still the number one film at the box office, earning $15 million. By then, it had become Disney's most successful animated film, beating Beauty and the Beast. In February 1993, it beat Batman Returns to become the highest-grossing film of 1992. By the end of its run, Aladdin earned $217 million in the US and $287 million overseas. The $504 million global haul made it one of the biggest hits ever.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / When a star cut his fee by 99% , took just $75K to save a film, was barred from promotions; yet film earned $504 million
