Who is Carlos Mencia? 5 things to know as comedian faces charges over alleged $8 million income reporting failure

Comedian Carlos Mencia, once one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy and television, is charged with 12 felony counts related to alleged tax violations. Prosecutors accuse Mencia of failing to report more than $8 million in earnings over several years. Mencia owes more than $300,000 in state taxes on income totaling $8.7 million. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File) (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

According to the California Attorney General's Office, Mencia allegedly failed to report millions of dollars in income earned between 2019 and 2022. Prosecutors claim the omissions resulted in substantial unpaid state taxes.

At a press conference, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the accusations and referred to Mencia as "one of California's biggest tax scofflaws."

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5 things to know about Carlos Mencia 1. Carlos Mencia became famous through 'Mind of Mencia.' Mencia was born Ned Arnel Holness in Honduras and grew up in East Los Angeles. In the late 1980s, he started performing stand-up in LA bars. He became one of the most well-known comics in the United States by the early 2000s, and he even acted in a few movies and television shows.

He became best known for "Mind of Mencia," a Comedy Central sketch-comedy series that ran from 2005 to 2008. The show made him one of the network's most recognizable personalities.

During the press conference, Hochman brought up Mencia's 2007 statement on the show where he said, "Maybe I'm different, but I think taxes are a good thing."

2. Mencia has faced controversy throughout his career. Mencia's career became overshadowed by accusations that he appropriated material from other comedians. Several performers publicly accused him of joke theft, including comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan, who confronted him during a widely publicized incident at a Los Angeles comedy club.

The controversy damaged Mencia's public image and contributed to a decline in his mainstream television presence.

Mencia acknowledged that he might have absorbed other people's content but denied outright theft during lengthy conversations about the alleged plagiarism on Marc Maron's program.

Despite the criticism, he continued performing stand-up comedy across the United States in touring clubs and small theaters.

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3. Prosecutors allege Mencia failed to report more than $8 million. According to Hochman, Mencia owes more than $300,000 in state taxes on income totaling $8.7 million.

He has not entered a plea, and emails requesting comment from his lawyer were not immediately returned.

According to officials, Mencia was taken into custody at his Los Angeles residence at around 7 a.m. He was being held on $250,000 bail and was still detained on Thursday afternoon, according to NBC News.

4. Mencia faces 12 felony charges. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was accused of six felonies for failing to submit personal income taxes with the purpose of cheating taxes, one for each of the years 2019 through 2024, and six equivalent counts for corporate taxes.

5. Carlos Mencia net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mencia's net worth stands at $8 million.

Carlos and his wife, Amy, purchased a house in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles in October 2009 for $4.3 million. The 9,000-square-foot house has five bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a wet bar, a home theater, and a six-car garage.