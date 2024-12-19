World's highest-paid actress made $70 million for one film, 2x as much as 'hero'; it's not Margot Robbie, Angelina Jolie

Pay parity in cinema is an issue that has been raised by actors and filmmakers worldwide for years. Many have criticised male stars for making several times as much as their female colleagues despite both being the leads in several cases. This one female star turned the tables a few years ago when she out-earned her superstar male colleague by 100%. In the process, she also became the highest-paid actress in the world, pocketing a neat $70 million for just one film. (Also read: World's highest-paid actor earned $156 million for one project, several times more than Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh, Brad Pitt) The world's highest-paid actress, whose record has not been broken in over a decade.

Sandra Bullock has the distinction of being the highest-paid actress in the world, courtesy of her pay and profit share from the 2013 blockbutser, Gravity. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Sandra Bullock took home $20 million in upfront fees for her work in the sci-fi thriller and earned millions more in her share of profits after the film earned over $730 million worldwide. Sandra had signed a deal for 15% of the profit share, giving her $50 million in profit-share and a total earning of $70 million for just one film. In comparison, her co-star in the film, George Clooney, earned $35 million for his role, just half as much as Sandra Bullock.

Other highest-paid actresses

Sandra Bullock is head and shoulders ahead of all her competition in the list of highest-paid actresses ever. In the second spot is Margot Robbie, who earned $50 million for acting in Barbie. Cameron Diaz rounds off the top 3 courtesy of her $42 million paycheck for Bad Teacher. Reese Witherspoon made $115 million in 2021, but her earnings came from multiple projects that year. Elizabeth Taylor was the first actress to earn $1 million for one film, who charged that amount in 1963 for Cleopatra.