IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Zayn Malik made sure Gigi Hadid's first birthday as mom was a cheesy affair packed with love, see pics
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on the supermodel's birthday.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on the supermodel's birthday.
hollywood

Zayn Malik made sure Gigi Hadid's first birthday as mom was a cheesy affair packed with love, see pics

  • Gigi Hadid turned 26 on April 23. On the occasion, here's all that her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik did to ensure she had a memorable birthday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 07:04 PM IST

International supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday, her first since she welcomed her daughter Khai. On the occasion, the model revealed she received several gifts and best wishes from her friends and family. One of the gifts included a bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik. The model shared a picture of the elaborate flower arrangement on her Instagram Stories and said, "Wow", tagging the former One Direction singer in the picture.

Later that night, Zayn and Gigi were spotted outside a popular grilled cheese food truck in New York City. In the photos, Zayn had his arm around the birthday girl. The rare PDA left fans gushing. Inside glimpses from her birthday party also revealed that the theme of her birthday bash was all things cheese.

In a video from the party, Zayn was seen holding a cheese-shaped birthday cake. The couple celebrated her birthday with a few friends in the city. Gigi's sister Bella Hadid was also present. However, there was no sign of the couple's daughter.

Zayn and Gigi welcomed Khai in September 2020. At the time, Zayn had shared a picture of the baby girl holding his finger and said, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha gives a peek into her pretty pastel room as she nails yoga pose

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year, Gigi revealed that the British singer, whose father is a British-Pakistani, has 'purchased all the Disney cartoons as well as his favourite Bollywood films on cassette tape' and bought a VCR for his daughter to watch one day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
zayn malik gigi hadid

Related Stories

Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai.
Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai.
music

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik finally reveal daughter's name. Here's what it means

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik found a very subtle way to reveal the name of their daughter. The baby was born last year and the couple have been keeping her face hidden on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
art culture

‘Whole new kind of busy and tired’, says Gigi Hadid, gives sneak peak of holiday decor as she gears to celebrate with Zayn Malik and their daughter, baby ‘Zigi’. SEE PICS

Hindustan Times, Delhi | By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON NOV 24, 2020 06:53 PM IST
Ever since her birth in September, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been very secretive about their daughter, so much so that fans came up with the name ‘Baby Zigi’ for the little one since the couple never shared any details about her, let alone a name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP