Zayn Malik made sure Gigi Hadid's first birthday as mom was a cheesy affair packed with love, see pics

International supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday, her first since she welcomed her daughter Khai. On the occasion, the model revealed she received several gifts and best wishes from her friends and family. One of the gifts included a bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik. The model shared a picture of the elaborate flower arrangement on her Instagram Stories and said, "Wow", tagging the former One Direction singer in the picture.

Later that night, Zayn and Gigi were spotted outside a popular grilled cheese food truck in New York City. In the photos, Zayn had his arm around the birthday girl. The rare PDA left fans gushing. Inside glimpses from her birthday party also revealed that the theme of her birthday bash was all things cheese.

Zayn gifted Gigi Hadid these flowers for her birthday! 💐 pic.twitter.com/0cgM4ZPKsG — Zayn Malik Daily (@zmdaily) April 23, 2021

In a video from the party, Zayn was seen holding a cheese-shaped birthday cake. The couple celebrated her birthday with a few friends in the city. Gigi's sister Bella Hadid was also present. However, there was no sign of the couple's daughter.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Zayn Malik and friends celebrating Gigi’s birthday in New York. Photographed by Elder Ordanez. pic.twitter.com/nsjv2bcrC9 — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) April 24, 2021

The theme for Gigi Hadid’s 26th birthday is cheese and the main colors for decorations are yellow & orange! 🧀💛 pic.twitter.com/QgvtWK95bQ — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) April 24, 2021

Gigi Hadid, Zayn and friends celebrating her birthday tonight. pic.twitter.com/8r2s1KIUMw — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) April 24, 2021

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Zayn and friends celebrating Gigi’s birthday via Patrick Ta’s Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/s7WQtwEX5M — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) April 24, 2021

Gigi Hadid via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/qa4W2fUSiA — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) April 24, 2021

Zayn and Gigi welcomed Khai in September 2020. At the time, Zayn had shared a picture of the baby girl holding his finger and said, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha gives a peek into her pretty pastel room as she nails yoga pose

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year, Gigi revealed that the British singer, whose father is a British-Pakistani, has 'purchased all the Disney cartoons as well as his favourite Bollywood films on cassette tape' and bought a VCR for his daughter to watch one day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON