Zendaya got Tom Holland to party with her relatives, her family addresses him as ‘Spider-Man’ in hilarious video

Zendaya sent the internet into a frenzy last month after she was spotted at the Golden Globes with a giant diamond ring on her ring finger. She got engaged to Tom Holland as per reports although neither of them have spoken about it in public. Now a video of the two has emerged on social media, as the two attended a party in Oakland with her family. It was revealed that many from the inner circle of Zendaya's friends address him as ‘Spider-Man.’ (Also read: Zendaya is ‘planning her dream wedding’ with Tom Holland after engagement: They have already…') Tom Holland attended a party along with Zendaya recently.

Tom dances with Zendaya's family

In the video, one of the attendees from the party was seen recording the scenes inside the main hall-like area. He addressed the camera directly, where at one instance Zendaya said hi and went on to add ‘I love you’ in sign language.

As the camera gave a view of the rest of the floor, he went on to add "Oh, hold on, let me get Spider-Man." Tom was seen getting a place nearby, looking handsome in a black button-down shirt and black pants. He was also seen holding a baby in his arms and asking about the baby's age. Tom was also seen dancing along with some of Zendaya's family members on stage in the same video.

More details

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man. In 2021, the two were photographed kissing publicly, which broke the status of their relationship. Tom was recently seen with Zendaya at the launch of his nonalcoholic beer company BERO in October. The two twinned in burgundy outfits and were seen holding hands as they exited the restaurant in New York City.

Tom is gearing up to shoot the next Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man 4, which is scheduled to be released in 2026. Both Tom and Zendaya will also be seen together in Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey.