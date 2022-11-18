Zoe Kravitz, Lily-Rose Depp react to ‘nepo babies’ tag, Twitter has thoughts: 'Genuinely hysterical'

Zoe Kravitz has responded to the 'nepo baby' accusations in an interview, where the actor, who is the child of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, shared that she had a ‘deep insecurity’ about her success as an actor because of the constant reminders of her being a product of nepotism. Zoe Kravitz added how "it’s completely normal for people to be in the family business." (Also read: Rajkummar Rao says 'nepotism will always be there' in film industry ‘but your work and talent will speak’)

The subject of nepotism has reentered the conversation because of a TikTok trend where many users have addressed this fascination with celebrities who simply forget to acknowledge how their famous and rich parents have made it easy for them to survive in the industry. These celebrities are termed as "nepo babies," short for nepotism.

The Big Little Lies star said to GQ magazine, “It’s literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family." At an earlier interview with Far Out Magazine, her father Lenny Kravitz had said, "I’m extremely proud of her. She did it on her own, with no help from myself or her mother other than her upbringing and what she was exposed to.”

not lily rose depp and maude apatow talking about being nepo babies in their interviews and how they have to work twice as hard in the industry…the self awareness is just non-existent lmfaooo — 🌟 (@Iunagem) November 16, 2022

why has lily rose depp, zoe kravitz and willow smith all come out about how they feel about the idea of nepo babies today😭😭 the nepo babies must all been in a group chat — Jermaine (@iDidSumfingBad) November 16, 2022

Zoe Kravitz was not the only one to respond to these criticism. Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, also opened up about the constant obsession with her status as a nepo baby.

“People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” she told Elle Magazine. "It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’” she further added.

Lily's comment was not well digested by many. “Lily-Rose Depp is complaining abt people calling her a nepotism kid when she’s 5’2” and walking for Chanel lmao GIRL,” wrote a person on Twitter. “Lily rose-depp convincing herself her career is off her own merit is genuinely hysterical like,” wrote another. “I know we all love a good self-made girlie story but lily-rose depp is absolutely not that,” read another comment.

