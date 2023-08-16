Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott get engaged in presence of her children, see her ring

American actor and singer Zooey Deschanel and Canadian reality television personality Jonathan Scott are engaged, People reported. After four years of dating, the ‘Physical’ actor and ‘Property Brothers’ host got engaged. Also read: Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey: My boyfriend kept it a surprise till the very end Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are now engaged.

The proposal

Scott proposed to Deschanel on Sunday during a family trip to Scotland, according to People. Everyone was ecstatic, and Deschanel, of course, exclaimed, “Yes!” Deschanel's two children, Elsie and Charlie were present for the special occasion.

In a photo shared with People, the couple can be seen smiling while posing in front of the rugged Scottish scenery at the foot of a stone castle. Deschanel raises her hand to show off her incredibly unique ring, which is set with clear, pink, and purple stones in a flower pattern.

The couple also shared the news on their Instagram accounts on Monday afternoon. The simple caption read, “Forever begins now.”

Proposing in Scotland has special meaning for Jonathan, who has frequently incorporated his heritage into pivotal moments in his life. For example, at his brother Drew's wedding in 2018, both men wore kilts to the ceremony.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's love story

Jonathan and Zooey first met in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with their famous siblings, Jonathan's twin and HGTV costar, Drew, and Zooey's sister, Bones actor Emily Deschanel. A source told People at the time that the foursome went out to sing karaoke together in L.A. soon after. "They were all talented and spontaneous, and they had a really fun time shooting the show," said the source. "They became friends after that, and then they started talking as friends, and they realised there was more to it."

The couple was first seen holding hands on a dinner date in September 2019, and they confirmed their relationship that same month when they attended a Dancing with the Stars taping and kissed in the front row.

In October, they made their Instagram relationship official during a double date at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Drew and Linda. Zooey posted a group photo with some of the theme park's "scare-actors" from the spooky outing, in which Jonathan is holding her in his arms, as per People.

The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles in August 2022.

