How did Sharon Stone’s brother Michael Stone die? Actress shares update

Sharon Stone has announced the death of her older brother, Michael Stone, who died at the age of 74 following what the actress described as an “extended illness.” Michael Stone, born Michael Joseph Stone (R), also worked in the entertainment industry as an actor.

Stone shared the update with fans through Instagram on May 13, posting a photograph of her brother alongside a message.

“Mike Stone, my oldest brother, has passed away. Following an extended illness. We wish him peace. Sharon, Roan, Laird & Quinn,” she wrote.

The message was signed by the actress and her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

What happened to Michael Stone? While Stone did not disclose the exact medical condition behind her brother’s illness, she confirmed that he had been battling health issues for some time.

The actress kept the announcement private and concise, offering few details publicly. Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and condolences.

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One follower wrote, “Sharon, I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers,” while another commented, “My deepest condolences to your family.”

Sharon previously lost her brother Patrick Stone in 2023, followed by the death of their mother Dorothy Stone in 2025.

Michael Stone’s acting career Michael Stone, born Michael Joseph Stone, also worked in the entertainment industry as an actor.

He appeared in films including The Quick and the Dead, which starred Sharon Stone, and Eraser alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

His television appearances included roles on The Bold and the Beautiful and CSI: Miami.

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Michael and Sharon were occasionally seen together at Hollywood events during the height of their careers, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood and the 66th Academy Awards.

Following the announcement, tributes poured in across social media as fans expressed sympathy for the actress and her family. One social media user wrote that “the prayers and love for Sharon and her family are everywhere,” while another noted that losing multiple close family members in recent years must be “heartbreaking.”

Stone has not publicly shared any further details since posting the announcement.