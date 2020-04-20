Iconic sports re-runs strike gold!

entertainment

Updated: Apr 20, 2020

Remember the 1996 India Vs Pakistan World Cup match wherein Venkatesh Prasad had clean bowled Pakistan opener, Aamer Sohail after the latter sledged him, or The Rock performing his iconic move, ‘rock bottom’ in WWE fights from the past? Well, gems from the sporting past are back on TV during the lockdown, and they are – a bit surprisingly – yielding great results too (see box).

In the absence of any new sporting activities in India — and across the world — over the past several days, sports channels have gone back to archives for re-runs. So, be it India Vs Pakistan cricket matches (from World Cups and Asia Cups), India’s final match (Vs Sri Lanka) from 2011 World Cup Final, wrestling programme featuring iconic matches, interactive programming with sports-persons, or other great cricket innings and matches, the retro mode is on in full force.

“India will always have two popular religions – cricket and cinema. And at a time when both are in a pause mode, looking at the past can be great. Also, when you talk about old cricket matches, we have grown up watching and relishing those moments. So, we will always be passionate about them,” says film exhibitor-distributor and cricket fanatic, Akshaye Rathi.

Experts feel re-runs “is possibly the only” option for sports broadcasters as they need to fill their slots, and people also need entertainment. “When no live/fresh matches are taking places, what will you show? Also, only those matches are being shown that India won. And maybe, that’s why more people are watching the re-runs, as they are a part of our glorious sporting history,” says ad guru Prahlad Kakkar.

A 19-year-old cricket fan, Yash Suryawanshi puts things in perspective. “Old matches keep me connected to the game, and also it’s nice to watch India’s victories during a difficult period.”

Numbers game!

As per the data by Broadcast Audience Research Council-Nielsen India, the sports genre surged by 21 per cent in week 13 (March 28 to April 3). In week 14 (April 4 to April 10), thanks to Wrestlemania 20 (of 2004) and India-Pak classic cricket matches, sports genre saw its highest viewership during lockdown, with the growth being 23 per cent compared to the previous week.