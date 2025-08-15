Jayammu Nischayammu Raa: Nagarjuna is the first guest on Jagapathi Babu show

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa is Z5's new show that has been in the making for quite some time now. Hosted by popular Telugu star Jagapathi Babu, the talk show premieres on August 17, 2025, on Z5 and will also be available to stream on OTTplay Premium. Jagapathi Babu and Nagarjuna

The makers have now revealed the promo for the first episode, and it looks quite interesting. None other than Akkineni Nagarjuna will be the first guest on the show. The promo showcases Jagapathi Babu roasting Nagarjuna by asking about his school days, villain roles, and the ‘lady killer’ that he is. He also teases Nagarjuna about his female co-stars, putting the Coolie star in a fix.

Nagarjuna's siblings grace Jayammu Nischayammu Raa

Yet another highlight of the promo is that Nagarjuna's siblings Susheela and Akkineni Venkat will also join him on the show in what is a first for the duo. Not many know that Nagarjuna has an elder brother, and his fun revelations about Nagarjuna’s school life are sure to be among the highlights, as shown in the promo.

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa will have multiple seasons and is one of the most-talked-about shows in recent times. Jayammu Nischayammu Raa is going to be special as the family members of the stars will make the conversations more personal and entertaining. If you are a fan of such shows, you should also stream Unstoppable with NBK, Sarkaar, and Chef Mantra on OTTplay Premium.

Jagapathi Babu, a seasoned actor in Telugu cinema, is a close friend of Nagarjuna in real life and shares fun banter with the star and the same is showcased in the promo. It will be interesting to see how the full episode unfolds. Stay tuned for more updates on Jayammu Nischayammu Raa.