Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoilers: Bloodiest encounter yet? Here are some wild wild predictions

{Warning! This article contains huge spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264} Can Yuji and Todo turn the tide of battle in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264?(Weekly Shōnen Jump)

The wait is finally over for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, as the series returns from its break week and chapter 264 is set to drop. The previous installment ended on a heart-pumping cliffhanger, with Yuji and his allies gaining the upper hand against Sukuna.

Creator Gege Akutami has masterfully built anticipation for the next chapter, leaving fans eager to find out what's in store. Although spoilers are expected to surface later this week, their arrival is uncertain, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the latest developments in the series.

Despite the lack of spoilers, fans can speculate on what might unfold based on the narrative trajectory and the recent developments in the series. The direction of chapter 264 largely hinges on the outcome of the Jacob’s Ladder technique used against Sukuna. This technique's impact can lead the story in one of two major directions.

ALSO READ| My Hero Academia: You're Next reveals runtime, set to be the longest...

The first possible scenario sees Sukuna completely unaffected by Jacob’s Ladder, either by avoiding or nullifying the attack. This outcome would leave Yuji and his allies in a precarious position, as the flashback of Yuta Okkotsu and Hana Kurusu discussing the technique indicated it was meant to be a finishing blow.

Without any backup plans, Yuji and his group would need to improvise under intense pressure. This could result in one of the bloodiest encounters in the Shinjuku Showdown arc, with Sukuna likely targeting Hana Kurusu and Aoi Todo first due to their threat level. This chaotic situation would probably culminate in a final showdown between Sukuna and Yuji.

Sukuna's desperate hour?

The second scenario may feature Jacob’s Ladder severely weakening Sukuna, providing a rare opportunity for Yuji and his team to press their advantage. If Sukuna is significantly harmed, readers might witness a shift in his internal monologue, revealing his struggle to maintain control over Megumi Fushiguro’s body and soul. Even with Megumi’s current apathy towards fighting back, Sukuna’s desperation could lead him to consider retreat, losing his situational awareness in the process. This would allow Yuji and Todo to launch a relentless assault, potentially turning the tide of battle.

ALSO READ| Netflix Anime to look out for in August: One Piece, Pokemon Horizons, Kimi ni Todoke and more

This scenario could also lead to an emotional moment where Yuji encourages Megumi to fight back against Sukuna’s control. As Yuji and Todo continue their attack, chapter 264 might end with Megumi beginning to wrestle back control of his body