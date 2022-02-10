Kangana Ranaut shares throwback pic with Mila Kunis, recalls having conversation with her on flight

Kangana Ranaut has shared a throwback picture with American actor Mila Kunis on her Instagram Stories from their short meeting on a flight few years ago. The Katti Batti actor said she was glad to have clicked a picture with her.

The picture seems to be a selfie with Kangana in an overcoat and glasses, with her curly hair tied in an overhead bun, posing alongside Mila, who smiles for the camera. Kangana Ranaut with Mila Kunis on a flight.

Talking about her meeting with the Friends With Benefits star, Kangana wrote, "Some memory my phone threw at me. We were in a flight together and had a conversation…I rarely do that but glad I captured the moment. Now wonder when will we travel again."

Mila will now be seen in the film Luckiest Girl Alive, a glimpse of which was seen in the 2022 movie slate unveiled by Netflix last week. She was earlier seen in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's music video, Stuck with U.

Kangana has just wrapped up shooting of her production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. She was overlooking the shooting of the film featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

She recently launched her debut reality show, Lock Upp. She will host the show which will have 16 controversial celebrities put together in a lock up for months with no amenities. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will premier on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut lashes out at journalist for question on Deepika Padukone: ‘I can’t promote her film here. Sit down’

Talking about the project, Kangana said, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most Fearless show ever."

Kangana also has a few films in pipeline, including Tejas, Dhaakad and Emergency. She has also announced the Manikarnika sequel, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

