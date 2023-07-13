Kevin Costner reportedly wants ‘revenge’ from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner

"I'm going to make Christine's life a living hell. This is not about the house; it's about going through with the divorce, a close pal of Kevin's ex Santa Barbara has claimed to the Daily Mail. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Split. (Image Credit: Shutterstock)

It was claimed by a friend of Costner's ex that the 68-year-old Oscar winner wanted to get even with his ex-wife and also ‘humiliate' her for going through with the divorce.

The former couple was ordered by the judge to vacate their Santa Barbara, California, Mansion by the end of the month, according to an agreement signed in 2004.

This only comes to show the actor is seeking nothing but revenge upon his estranged wife for the divorce being slammed onto him by Christine Baumgartner.

The Oscar-winning actor and former handbag designer had three children their sons Cayden and Hayes, and daughter Grace. Kevin, prior to his marriage, was in a relationship with supermodels Bridget Rooney and Elle MacPherson and was also in a brief relationship with political activist Birgit Cunningham. He was married to Cindy Silva prior to tying the knot with Christine.

Christine also came out to say, "She wouldn't be surprised if her husband would have her escorted off the property by the cops". For the sake of their children, Christine wanted to make this entire facade as peaceful as possible.

In 2004, a prenuptial agreement was signed by the former couple, wherein it stated that in the possible event of a separation, Christine would leave the estate in a span of 30 days. Kevin had agreed to give his wife rent for a new property of $30,000 a month with an additional $10,000 as the cost of moving, but she came out to say it wasn't enough.

It was ruled by a judge that Christine is to move out of the estate by the end of the month.

The couple has requested joint custody of the kids and has had conflicts over child support as well. According to the court hearing, Kevin will be paying $129,755 per month as child support, however, healthcare expenses are to be split up even between the former couple.

