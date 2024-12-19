Entertainment News Live Today December 19, 2024: Superman teaser trailer: Nathan Filion's Guy Gardner sports bowl-cut hairdo, netizens calls him 'a massive dork’

By

Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 19, 2024.