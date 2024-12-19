Billie Eilish 'needs help' as paranoia grows from past threats and harassment: Report

Billie Eilish is reportedly showing signs of paranoia, amidst ongoing harassment from obsessive fans and the relentless spotlight that follows her every move. The 23-year-old hitmaker is said to be struggling with the intense pressure that comes with fame, as insiders express concern for her well-being. Billie Eilish is reportedly struggling with paranoia and anxiety from ongoing harassment by fans. (File Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Billie Eilish increases her security detail

In 2021, Eilish took legal action against multiple stalkers, obtaining a restraining order against a man who repeatedly showed up at her parents' home and another who lurked outside her residence, even making disturbing gestures. According to the court documents, once, the man made a “throat-slitting gesture” at her, as reported by RadarOnline.

Additionally, the "What Was I Made For?" singer was granted another restraining order against 53-year-old Shawn Christopher McIntyre, who had been bombarding her with threatening messages on social media and targeting her friends and family.

Insider told the outlet, “That really shook her” and has since developed severe anxieties and is afraid of the dark. She also fears that “someone hiding under her bed and closet."

The singer also bought two houses for her parents in the same area in Los Angeles after the incidents. A source close to the singer told the outlet, “She stepped up her security detail and has taken to staying at her parents' place because of fears that she'll be spotted and harassed.”

Billie Eilish’s friends are worried about her

The insider shared, “She just doesn't want to be alone and doesn't want to interact with folks she doesn't know. It's gotten very worrying for her friends." A source added, “It's troubling. She needs help to get through this."

The Paranoid singer has previously opened up about the mental health struggles that came with her rise to fame. While achieving worldwide success, she revealed that the intense pressures of being in the spotlight led her to experience depression and suicidal thoughts.