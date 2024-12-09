Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Entertainment News Live Today December 9, 2024: Mohan Babu files police complaint against son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika over claims of assault

    By Anonymous
    Dec 9, 2024 11:05 PM IST
    Latest entertainment news on December 9, 2024: Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj are involved in a feud with each other.
    Latest entertainment news on December 9, 2024: Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj are involved in a feud with each other.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 9, 2024 11:05 PM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Mohan Babu files police complaint against son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika over claims of assault

    • Veteran actor Mohan Babu has filed police complaint against son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika. He requested ‘for protection of my life and property.’

    News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today December 9, 2024: Mohan Babu files police complaint against son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika over claims of assault
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes