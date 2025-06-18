Malayalam movies like Alappuzha Gymkhana to watch on OTT that take you on a fun ride

The Malayalam film Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Premalu-fame Naslen in the lead, recently made its way to OTT on SonyLiv and OTTplay Premium. Khalid Rahman’s sports comedy follows a bunch of laid-back youths as they plan to secure college admission by competing in state-level boxing competitions. With its breezy approach and witty dialogues, Alappuzha Gymkhana won over audiences both during its theatrical run and upon its OTT premiere. If you are looking for other Malayalam movies like Alappuzha Gymkhana, check out Maranamass, Chotta Mumbai and more on OTTplay Premium that promise to take you on a fun ride. Liked Alappuzha Gymkhana? Try these fun Malayalam movies

After Shinto, the goody boy of the family, goes missing, his younger brother sets out to find him. Shinto’s friend Shabeer, his ex-girlfriend Aishu, ethical hacker Hariharasudhan and local goon Courier Babu join him in this quest as they head to Coorg to find Shinto. The lively banter within the group, especially in Aishu’s Kasaragod slang, adds to the fun quotient of the film. Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Premalu actors Sangeeth Prathap and Shyam Mohan play the vibrant cast.

Luke PP, who is already proving to be a headache to his townsfolk, once again comes under the radar when a serial killer targets elderly people. In an interesting turn of events, Luke, his girlfriend Jessy, the serial killer, and a corpse all end up on a bus one fateful night. Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph leads this film along with Anishma Anilkumar, Siju Sunny, Suresh Krishna and Rajesh Madhavan in other key roles. Minnal Murali-fame Tovino Thomas co-produced this film, helmed by Sivaprasad.

Malayalam actor Dileep stars in the titular role of CID Moosa. The film revolves around Sahadevan who decides to become a private detective after he fails to become a police officer. Director Johny Antony's film has a cartoonish vibe to it, with oddball characters, their misadventures and chaotic fun. The scenes between Sahadevan and his brother-in-law SI Peethambaran (Jagathy Sreekumar) are a hoot. Harisree Ashokan, Cochin Haneefa, Salim Kumar, Captain Raju, and Oduvil Unnikrishnan play other hilarious roles.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal headlines this vibrant film as Vasco or Thala, as his friends call him. Thala and his motley gang of friends spend their time in Fort Kochi, making money through minor but fraudulent activities. Bhavana appears as Lata in this 2007 film, which is now creating waves at theatres upon its re-release. Songs such as 'Thala', 'Vasco Da Gama' and even the yesteryear 'Chettikulangara', featuring Mohanlal in a fluorescent pink, are still popular.

The trio of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya and Indrajith lead this film as happy-go-lucky chaps from Kochi. The Nadirshah directorial tracks the youths as they try to woo girls, juggle odd jobs and dream of going to Pattaya. With an ensemble supporting cast, including Namitha Pramod, Saju Navodaya, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Meenakshi Anoop, Srindha, KPAC Lalitha, and Abu Salim, the film features several laugh-out-loud moments.