Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025/26: Predicted lineups and streaming details in India

The La Liga 2025/26 season kicks off with an exciting clash as Mallorca hosts Barcelona at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Barcelona, the defending champions, are eager to start their campaign strong against Mallorca, who have shown resilience and tactical discipline in recent seasons. Mallorca vs Barcelona

Match details

Match: Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025/26

Date: 16 August 2025

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

How to watch the match LIVE in India?

Football fans from India can watch the Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2025/26 match LIVE on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

Mallorca vs Barcelona H2H stats

Barcelona holds a dominant historical record over Mallorca, winning 46 of their 75 encounters. In recent encounters, Barcelona has maintained the upper hand, and Mallorca's last league win over the Catalan giants was back in 2009.

Match context

Barcelona are coming into the match after winning four out of four preseason games, scoring 20 goals. With Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gavi, and Marcus Rashford all scoring for the Catalan club in the preseaosn, Hansi Flick would be confident to start well.

Robert Lewandowski is set to miss the match due to a hamstring injury. Marcus Rashford might make his official debut for FC Barcelona.

Meantime, Mallorca have played as many as six games in the preseason and won four of them. They have lost only once and drawn once in those six games. So, they will also be confident to put up some resistance against the defending champions.

However, their star midfielder, Samu Costa, is doubtful for this match with an injury.

Predicted Lineups

Mallorca: L. Román, M. Morey, M. Valjent, A. Raíllo, J. Mojica, M. Morlanes, S. Costa, T. Asano, S. Darder, P. Torre, V. Muriqi

FC Barcelona: J. García, J. Koundé, R. Araújo, P. Cubarsí, A. Balde, Pedri, F. de Jong, L. Yamal, F. López, Raphinha, F. Torres